Man killed in freak towing incident identified

Peter Carruthers
by
21st Mar 2018 8:48 AM | Updated: 10:47 AM

THE man killed in a towing accident in the Gregory River area has been identified as 51-year-old Strathdickie man, Peter Dilges.

Mr Dilges was killed at the scene of an accident at Billys Creek, east of Hydeaway Bay at 7pm on Saturday.

Initial reports stated Mr Dilges when coming to the aid of a bogged driver at Billys Creek boat ramp was killed when a tow strap broke.

It has since been determined, Mr Dilges was hit in the head by a factory tow point which came off the front of the bogged vehicle and was catapulted through the back window of the tow vehicle.

Mr Dilgers is survived by his wife Carren.

A funeral service will be held at the Proserpine Lawn Cemetery on Monday March 26 at 11am.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mr Dilges' graveside service.

