Man killed in overnight single-vehicle crash
A 53-YEAR-OLD man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at Booubyjan, north of Goomeri last night.
It was reported that about 9.30pm, a Toyota LandCruiser was travelling north on the Burnett Highway just north of the Old Murgon-Gayndah Road when the vehicle left the road and rolled, a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.
Paramedics treated one patient for critical injuries who was entrapped in the vehicle.
The driver, a 53-year-old Holland Park died at the scene.
The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact police.