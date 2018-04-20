Menu
Man killed in Queensland shooting
by Sophie Chirgwin
20th Apr 2018 5:55 AM

A MAN has died after being shot north of Brisbane overnight.

Police were called to a unit block on Young Street at Petrie about 12.05am following reports of a shooting.

The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later died. Picture: @Bianca_Stone/Twitter
A 24-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest.

"Emergency services provided assistance to the man at the scene and he was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition," police said in a statement.

The man has since died in hospital.

Police said there were "a number of persons present at the time" of the shooting. It's believed two friends of the victim witnessed the shooting and that the gunman remains on the run.

A crime scene has been declared at the Young Street address as police investigate.

Anyone with information should call police on 131 444.

