Police and paramedics attended a fatal car crash at Marian early this morning
Jordan Phillip
Man killed in crash west of Mackay

Zizi Averill
by
9th Dec 2018 9:34 AM

A MAN has been killed after the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a tree at Marian in the early hours of this morning. 

The male driver was the vehicle's only occupant, when it car swerved off Anzac Avenue at 4.50am.

In a statement, Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) said the man sustained critical injuries from the crash. While paramedics quickly attended the incident, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No one else was injured as a result of the crash.

The police Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the accident.

