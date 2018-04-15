Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man killed in crash after car rolls 'number of times'

15th Apr 2018 7:35 AM

A MAN has died after the car he was driving rolled several times in the Lockyer Valley this morning.

Police are investigating the fatal crash after the 45-year-old man, who was the driver and sole occupant of the car, died at the scene in Brightview.

Initial investigations indicate the man was driving east on Brightview Rd about 12.26am when his car left the road "and rolled a number of times" before coming to a rest, police said in a statement.

No-one else was injured during the incident.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

brightview fatal crash forensic crash unit lockyer valley toowoomba crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man receives facial burns after throwing petrol on fire

    Man receives facial burns after throwing petrol on fire

    News A YOUNG man was taken to hospital with burns to his face after throwing petrol onto a bon fire last night.

    • 15th Apr 2018 9:02 AM
    Council rejects media reports on water contamination claims

    Council rejects media reports on water contamination claims

    News Documents have been provided to support council's position.

    BUNDY COMPLAINTS: Cheating anglers in spotlight

    BUNDY COMPLAINTS: Cheating anglers in spotlight

    Environment Proposed reforms include increasing fines and prison time.

    Local Partners