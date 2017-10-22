Man killed by falling tree

ACCIDENT: A North Burnett man has died after being crushed by a tree.

A NORTH Burnett man was killed after a tree fell on him on his property.

According to a Queensland Police spokesman, the man was crushed while clearing debris on his property near Binjour on Thursday, October 19.

"A 68-year-old man was clearing trees on his property on Dempsters Rd on Thursday afternoon," the spokesman said.

"The tree he was clearing then fell on him and he was crushed.

"Police aren't investigating but will prepare a report for the coroner."

The man died at the scene before police arrived.

"Police and ambulance crews were at the scene," the spokesman said.