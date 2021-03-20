Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 28-year-old male passenger has died and a three-month-old baby is critical following a single-vehicle crash in the Bundaberg region.
A 28-year-old male passenger has died and a three-month-old baby is critical following a single-vehicle crash in the Bundaberg region.
Crime

Man killed and baby critical after horrific crash

by Cormac Pearson, Maddy Morwood
20th Mar 2021 5:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died and a baby is in a critical condition after a single-car crash in the Bundaberg region early on Friday evening.

The vehicle, which was driven by a woman and had a baby in the back seat, left the road and hit a tree on the Isis Highway in Eureka at around 5.15pm.

There were two helicopters on the scene one of which flew three-month-old baby to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a doctor on board.

The 28-year-old man died on scene.

The 25-year-old woman driver was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

 

Originally published as Man killed and baby critical after horrific crash

editors picks road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man jailed after not reporting tattoo, social media accounts

        Premium Content Man jailed after not reporting tattoo, social media accounts

        Crime JUDGE: “For a young man you have spent a very long time in prison, and life has much more to offer than the inside of a cell.”

        • 20th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Man fined for feeding dingo on Fraser Island

        Premium Content Man fined for feeding dingo on Fraser Island

        News A man has been fined more than $2000 after feeding a dingo while visiting Fraser...

        Premier slams PM over unfair, offensive JobKeeper extension

        Premium Content Premier slams PM over unfair, offensive JobKeeper extension

        Politics Premier calls on PM to extend JobKeeper to entire tourism industry