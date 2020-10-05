Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man killed after crashing motorcycle into tree

Lachlan Mcivor
5th Oct 2020 11:01 AM | Updated: 1:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A MAN has been killed after crashing his motorcycle into a tree in the Scenic Rim this morning.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Boonah Rathdowney Road at Maroon just after 9am on Monday morning.

Diversions are in place and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

The accident happened 10km in the direction of Rathdowney from the Maroon Dam turn-off.

Police are still at the scene of the accident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to reports of a motorcycle crashing into a tree at 9.01am.

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, responded to the call.

"We assessed one male patient at the scene for critical injuries," he said.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

editors picks fatal traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Irishman's luck runs out after wild watch house escape bid

        Premium Content Irishman's luck runs out after wild watch house escape bid

        News He wrote a letter of apology to police following a violent struggle that led to him being capsicum sprayed and tasered twice

        Weather turns the heat up in Bundy this week

        Premium Content Weather turns the heat up in Bundy this week

        News The RACQ has also urged residents to be prepared for storm season after the...

        UPDATED: Bundy and Burnett state election candidates so far

        Premium Content UPDATED: Bundy and Burnett state election candidates so far

        News With an election coming this month, we take a look at your options

        New candidate joins Burnett election race

        Premium Content New candidate joins Burnett election race

        News Meet the candidate who will take on Stephen Bennett and Paul Hudson at this month’s...