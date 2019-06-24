Menu
Subscribe Today's Paper
Man killed after crash on Bruxner Highway

24th Jun 2019 6:14 AM

A MAN has died after a single-vehicle crash near Casino.

About 12.50pm yesterday, emergency services were called to the Bruxner Highway, Mummulgum, about 30km west of Casino, after a motorist discovered a Mitsubishi ute that had crashed into a tree.

Officers from Richmond Police District and NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the scene.

The driver, believed to be a 68-year-old man, was declared deceased.

An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

casino fatal crash mummulgum richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

