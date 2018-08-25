Menu
The forensic unit on scene where a man was fatally stabbed at Rocklea. Picture: Jacob Miley
Crime

Man killed after being stabbed in the neck

by Jacob Miley
25th Aug 2018 7:13 AM
A MAN has died after he was stabbed in the neck in Brisbane's south.

Police were called to Beaudesert Rd, near Tramore St, Rocklea, following an altercation between two men about 9pm.

It's understood the two men were at a sports club prior to the fight.

A man in his 30s died at the scene after being stabbed in the neck, police said.

Police investigating the stabbing death of a man at Rocklea on Friday night. Picture: Jacob Miley
Another man was located nearby on Blackwood St and was treated by paramedics for injuries to his hand, face and shoulder.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

The pair were known to each other, a Queensland Police Spokeswoman said.

A crime scene has been declared at both locations and police are investigating.

