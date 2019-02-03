Former soldier, kicks woman, steals violin, goes to jail

A former soldier who kicked a woman in the face and stole her violin while on a suspended sentence for choking a young child has been sent back to jail.

Jeremy Cooper, 23, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court to aggravated robbery and aggravated assault after attacking the two "young people harmlessly enjoying the evening" on the Darwin Esplanade last June.

The court heard Cooper was armed with a knife and wearing a balaclava when he approached the man and woman who were sitting on the grass at about 7.20pm and demanded money.

After taking $10 from the woman's wallet, he grabbed her violin and when she pleaded with him to leave it, he kicked her twice in the face, causing her to lose her grip on the instrument and ran away.

Cooper also stabbed the man in the back when he tried to intervene.

At the time, Cooper was wearing an electronic monitoring device which tracked his movements on the Esplanade via GPS and was later checked by police to confirm his whereabouts.

"On one level the offences were simply stupid," Justice Anthony Graham said.

"The offender was bound to be apprehended."

In sentencing Cooper to four years and three months in jail, Justice Graham also restored his previously suspended sentence for choking his former partner's three-year-old daughter, causing her to have a seizure.

Justice Graham said the "horrific" knifepoint robbery was "senseless and foolish".

"In a planned, premeditated way the offender preyed on two innocent people who were simply enjoying the park in the early evening," he said.

"The attack was, no doubt, frightening and had physical consequences to both victims."

In setting a non-parole period of two years, one month and 14 days, Justice Graham said "for actions, there must be consequences".

"The community demands that penalties be imposed to deter both this offender and others from committing similar offences," he said.