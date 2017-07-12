Man kicked out of pub pulls knife

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Small walked without shoes into the Queenslander Hotel at 10pm on June 25 and was ejected by staff.

BAREFOOT and irritable after being thrown out of a Bundaberg hotel because he had no shoes, Daniel Small pulled out a knife and abusively began yelling, calling staff and patrons 'f***ing paedophiles'.

Small, 25, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drug possession, possession of a knife in public, contravening a police move-on direction outside licensed premises and causing public nuisance.

Irate, he began yelling "f***ing paedophiles" at staff and patrons

He then became angry at a man in a car parked outside the hotel.

"He pulled out a knife, saying it was to protect himself from bad people, to slash their tyres," Snr Cnst Blunt said.

Small also got a metal piece of pole from his bike, making threats to smash "bad people".

When police arrived on Targo St just after 10pm, they found the knife was in the gutter next to Small's bike.

He told officers people had been tampering with the bike and put drugs inside it.

Stuffed inside a section of bike police found a small amount of marijuana.

Lawyer Lavonda Maloy said Small suffers anxiety and instructs that he believed the man in the car outside the hotel was following him.

"He sought assistance inside the Queenslander from staff but was laughed at," she said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said she hoped Small understood how serious it was when someone produced a knife at licensed premises.

Ms Merrin sentenced Small to nine months of probation, saying he would be helped by supervised probation and medical assessment.