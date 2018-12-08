Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cigarettes were stolen from a man at a Goonellabah location.
Cigarettes were stolen from a man at a Goonellabah location. Kevin Farmer
Crime

Man kicked in head after $1100 worth of ciggies stolen

JASMINE BURKE
by
7th Dec 2018 2:00 PM

LISMORE police are investigating the robbery of more than $1100 worth of cigarettes from the Woolworths carpark in Goonellabah.

At 6.40pm on December 6 a person described as male, Aboriginal, average height, in his 30s and skinny, in company with two Aboriginal children, stole a bag containing $1100 worth of cigarettes from the victim.

After taking the bag, the man kicked the victim in the head.

They were last seen running towards the Caltex service station.

Police are carrying out a forensic examination of the victim's car and CCTV footage will be released soon.

In the meantime police are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or who knows who did it to contact Lismore Police on 6626 0599.

Police reference is E68061110.

crime northern rivers crime richmond district police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    One Nation reveals candidate in battle for Hinkler

    premium_icon One Nation reveals candidate in battle for Hinkler

    Politics Pauline Hanson turns to a well-known face to take on Pitt

    • 8th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Thank you firefighters for your tireless efforts

    premium_icon Thank you firefighters for your tireless efforts

    News Bundy region fire fighters thanked for their efforts

    • 8th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Bus driver hailed a hero after avoiding crash in wild storm

    premium_icon Bus driver hailed a hero after avoiding crash in wild storm

    News Bus driver hailed a hero after he avoided a "catastrophic crash”

    • 8th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Canegrowers CEO bitter on sugar tax 'fix'

    premium_icon Canegrowers CEO bitter on sugar tax 'fix'

    Politics Dan Galligan questioned if sugary drinks tax will work

    • 8th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners