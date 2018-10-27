Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A BUNDABERG family has put out a desperate plea to help find their car that was stolen this morning.
A BUNDABERG family has put out a desperate plea to help find their car that was stolen this morning. Contributed
Breaking

Man jumps fence, unlocks gates and steals car at East Bundy

Emma Reid
by
27th Oct 2018 11:11 AM

A BUNDABERG family has put out a desperate plea to help find their car that was stolen this morning.

Katrina Issacs said her sister's Nissan Navara was stolen after 8am this morning from an East Bundaberg property.

The offender jumped a fence from a neighbouring property in Victoria St.

"The guy has jumped the fences and stolen the car, opened the gates and driven away,” Ms Issacs said.

"It has her baby's car seat in the back seat too.

"Please keep a look out.”

The dual cab ute has a side step on one side and a personalised pink and white licence plate of LAN125.

Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch's David May said detectives had been informed and were looking for a person of interest, who may be involved in other property matters.

It is not believed to be linked to the other stolen cars which were reported this week in Bundaberg.

Anyone who sees the car should phone Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Two men bitten by suspected brown snakes this morning

    Two men bitten by suspected brown snakes this morning

    News A WARNING to watch out for snakes has come after two men where bitten at separate locations this morning.

    • 27th Oct 2018 9:36 AM
    $145 Tobruk plaque offer from scuttling contractor

    premium_icon $145 Tobruk plaque offer from scuttling contractor

    News Birdon honours servicemen with special memento

    DIY disasters as Bundy homeowers lose out

    premium_icon DIY disasters as Bundy homeowers lose out

    News Mr Plowman said for first-time renovators to 'start small'

    Local Partners