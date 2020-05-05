Man jailed for using knife to wound neighbour

JAIL TIME: Jessie Shane Daniel O’Connor was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment for holding a knife to his neighbour’s throat.

A MAN will spend more time behind bars after slicing his neighbour’s neck and hand in a “drunken over-reaction”.

Jessie Shane Daniel O’Connor, 31, pleaded guilty to one charge of unlawful wounding in the Bundaberg District Court today.

Crown prosecutor Carla Ahern told the court on January 3, O’Connor and his neighbour were drinking together at O’Connor’s home.

O’Connor became angry towards the complainant because he though he was attracted to his partner.

At 1am the complainant returned to his home to get more alcohol and O’Connor went with him to assist.

O’Connor then grabbed a knife from the windowsill, which he asked to buy from the victim earlier that day.

While the complainant was sitting in a chair in the loungeroom, O’Connor grabbed him and put him in a headlock before putting the knife to his throat.

The knife sliced the complainant’s throat causing him to bleed.

The complainant then grabbed the knife and tried to push it away causing another injury to his finger and both injuries required stitched.

O’Connor’s barrister Nick Larter told the court his client “blamed only himself” and “expressed remorse” for what he did.

Mr Larter said his client planned to relocated to Innisfail to be with his partner and children when he is released from jail.

Judge Leanne Clare described the wounding as a “drunken over-reaction”.

“You cut the throat of a man who had been your friend, and you were a guest in his house,” she said.

“It seems he didn’t realise he was in any danger from you because he was sitting down when you grabbed him by the neck in a headlock and held a knife against him.”

Judge Clare took into account the submissions made by both the prosecution and defence and the early plea made by O’Connor.

She also took into account there had been a four-year gap in his offending between 2016 and 2020.

O’Connor was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment with 122 days of pre-sentence custody declared as time already served.

He will be released on parole on September 4 this year.