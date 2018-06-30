Man jailed for terrorising servo customers, assault on cop

Mark William Wessling, 36, charged with seriously assaulting police causing bodily harm, public nuisance and two counts of obstruct police.

A MAN who terrorised people at a Rockhampton service station and seriously assaulted a police officer was on parole for choking a woman.

Mark William Wessling, 36, yesterday pleaded guilty to one charge of seriously assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm, one of public nuisance, and two of obstruct police.

Police were called to the Puma service station on George Street at 6.45pm on June 7 following reports of a man threatening members of the public while wearing a balaclava and brandishing a weapon.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Wessling was aggressive and intimidating, waiving a weapon at people which turned out to be a television aerial. The balaclava was actually a beanie.

When police arrived, Wessling fled before he grabbed one of their tasers during a scuffle and refused to let go despite repeated requests.

Ms King said he then grabbed hold of a nearby mesh fence and refused to let that go.

"Force was required to break his hold on the fence," she said.

"He intentionally struck Sergeant (Jamie) Housman to the face with the handcuff that had been applied to one of his hands during the struggle."

The officer later required two stitches above his eyebrow.

Wessling then grabbed Sgt Housman by the throat, restricting the police officer's ability to breathe. Sgt Housman's police partner was forced to deploy capsicum spray to deter Wessling.

Wessling was then handcuffed and taken into custody.

Defence lawyer Miguel Ramirez said Wessling's erratic behaviour that night was due to an intoxicating substance and that the father-of-two had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrena.

The court heard Wessling had been on parole after being sentenced in the Rockhampton District Court in March for choking a woman.

He said Wessling's two-page criminal history, although serious, was short - only starting in 2016 - and was linked to a downward spiral due to an addiction.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke sentenced Wessling to a head sentence of 10-months prison with parole eligibility on September 24.