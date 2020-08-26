Man jailed for strangling partner

A man has been sentenced to time behind bars after strangling his partner and breaching domestic violence orders.

A man has been sentenced to time behind bars after strangling his partner and breaching domestic violence orders.

A MAN will be released from jail in November after an argument with his partner got physical.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to a total off six offences including strangulation and a domestic violence charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Crown prosecutor Steven Dickson told the court the man had been drinking for some time before the offending occurred.

Mr Dickson said on the morning of September 5 last year, the man and his partner got into an argument.

The man slapped his partner and made headbutting movements towards her before she punched him.

The victim tried to call police but the man hit the phone from her hands.

She then went outside to ask a friend to call police and when she went back inside the man used both of his hands to grab her around the neck and pull her towards him.

Mr Dickson said the victim was unable to breathe.

The man left the house and did a burnout in his car before returning and grabbing another beer.

The victim knocked the beer from his hand before the man sprayed her with it.

She then punched him.

The man was arrested the next day after he was found at the house in breach of a protection order.

In February this year the pair got into another argument about the man playing loud music.

Mr Dickson said the victim took the phone away before the man grabbed her arms and twisted them behind her back to get to the phone.

The victim sustained bruising to her arms.

Mr Dickson said the man had breached a DVO three times before, two of them against his current partner.

The man's barrister Callan Cassidy told the court his client and his partner had a "turbulent" relationship.

He told the court his client's drinking escalated after his previous relationship broke down.

Mr Cassidy said since the man had been in custody he had been getting counselling to address his alcohol use and had been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

He said the man also put his name down for a number of courses while in custody however couldn't do them due to covid restrictions.

Mr Cassidy said his client accepted he had issues with alcohol and that he could no longer drink.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren took into account the man's plea of guilty and his co-operation with the authorities.

Judge Rosengren also took into account the man had domestic violence breaches in his criminal history.

"Domestic violence is an insidious, prevalent and serious problem in the community," she said.

"The offence of strangulation is an apt recognition of the great danger that can be caused by actions of this type, which can lead to serious injury or death."

The man received a head sentence of two and a half years imprisonment with a parole release date set for November 12.

194 days of pre-sentence custody was declared as time served.

He was also disqualified from holding a driver's licence for four months.