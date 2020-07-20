Man jailed for ‘cruel, brutal’ attack on disabled partner

A man has been jailed for six months after unleashing a brutal attack on his dependent partner.

A WARWICK man will spend the rest of 2020 behind bars after subjecting his disabled partner to a terrifying attack in which she was forced to lock herself in her room in a failed attempted to escape his violence.

The man, who cannot be named, became enraged after he returned after a short separation to the home the couple shared.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the woman told the man to take his property and leave, which triggered his outburst.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa told the court the man dragged the woman, who has an acquired brain injury, around the floor by her hair and pushed his fingers into her face and eyes.

Sergeant de Lissa said the woman told police this was not the first time he had assaulted her in such a way.

The woman attempted to take refuge in an upstairs room, but the man "violently" broke his way in and took her phone so she couldn't call for help.

Sgt de Lissa said the man wondered around the property with an axe in hand, threatening to kill the woman's beloved dog.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine told the court her client suffered from a range of mental health afflictions, including depression, anxiety, PTSD and psychosis.

She added the couple were enduring "tremendous financial stress", which was exacerbated by an unexpected vet bill.

Ms Hine said her client also suffered from a physical injury in that a number of crushed spinal discs were pushing on his spinal cord and causing related referred testicle trauma that required surgery.

She said her client, who spent much of his appearance hunched over in apparent pain, was in such agony he was forced to use a wheelchair while he spent the past month in jail awaiting sentencing, making him feel "at risk".

Magistrate Julian Noud said the man's crimes were made more serious by the fact he was a carer for his victim.

"Your behaviour was cruel, brutal and sustained. Your victim showed bravery in telling police about your actions," he said.

Magistrate Noud told the man a significant jail term was the only appropriate punishment given the man was on a suspended sentence at the time of this latest attack.

"It is clear that shorter sentences of imprisonment that have been imposed upon you have not deterred you from committing this offence."

The man pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order and was sentenced to 18 months' jail, with a parole release date set for January 17, 2021.