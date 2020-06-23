Man jailed for armed robbery of Bundy Asian supermarket

ARMED ROBBERY: Connor Paul Menzies was sentenced to three years imprisonment for armed robbery in company.

ARMED ROBBERY: Connor Paul Menzies was sentenced to three years imprisonment for armed robbery in company.

A COURT has heard how a 20-year-old man participated in an armed robbery to try and repay his drug debt.

Connor Paul Menzies pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court yesterday to one count of armed robbery in company.

Crown prosecutor Erin Kelly told the court, Menzies was the co-accused involved with the armed robbery of a McLean St Asian Supermarket on May 20.

Menzies entered the shop with the co-accused who pulled out a knife and jumped on the counter before demanding money.

Ms Kelly said Menzies stood beside the counter and held out a bag, telling the victim to hurry up.

She said the co-accused chose the business as an easy target.

Ms Kelly said Menzies made full admissions to police and even showed them where they burnt the clothes they had been wearing during the robbery.

She said six weeks before the offence Menzies had been re-sentenced for not completing a community service order.

Menzies’ barrister Nick Larter told the court his client had a “unfortunate upbringing” after being moved around foster homes until the age of 14.

Mr Larter said his client began living on the streets at 15 years old where he became involved with drugs.

He said his client’s involvement was the holding the bag on the counter and telling the shopkeeper to hurry up.

The court heard since the robbery the business had closed as the owner’s wife was too scared to work there.

Before being sentenced, Menzies apologised for his actions.

“Nothing I can say will fix what I’ve done, I wasn’t thinking straight and I apologise,” he said.

Judge Leanne Clare warned Menzies that if he didn’t do something with his life now, the drugs and offending would be his life.

Judge Clare took into account Menzies’ plea of guilty and that it came at an early opportunity.

She also took into account that he was not the mastermind behind the offence.

Judge Clare warned Menzies that if he was caught with drugs on parole, he could be taken back into custody.

“Parole is going to be your incentive, if you return to drugs, you can expect to go back to jail,” she said.

“Parole in Queensland is said to be the strictest in the country.”

Menzies was sentenced to three years imprisonment with a parole date set at November 24.

28 days of pre-sentence custody was declared as time served and a conviction was recorded.