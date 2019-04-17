Man jailed for drugging and raping 14-year-old girl

A 45-YEAR-OLD man who supplied three teenagers with alcohol and marijuana and then raped a 14-year-old girl has been jailed for more than seven years.

The three teenagers had been drinking in Miles on the night of November 3, 2017, when Jason Christopher King, then 43, invited them to his home where he supplied them with rum and cola and marijuana, Toowoomba Supreme Court heard.

The three teenagers had gone to sleep on the floor but King had kept drinking.

Later when he and the girl were in his bedroom, King had shut the door and wedged a screwdriver under the door before undressing himself and the girl, the court heard.

The girl later said she had been in and out of consciousness but woke to find King hitting her in the head and he had then raped her.

The girl woke in the morning naked with a swollen face and bruises and King had given her a shirt and told her it wasn't her fault.

Crown prosecutor Paul Bannister said the girl told friends about the incident that day and police had become involved and arrested King.

He had spent the ensuing 529 days in custody before appearing in court to plead guilty to three counts of supplying a drug to a minor, three counts of supplying alcohol to a minor and one count of rape.

Mr Bannister said no victim impact statement had been provided to the court.

King's barrister David Jones provided written defence submissions to the court and said that his client's pleas of guilty had saved the victim the trauma of having to provide evidence in court.

Justice Martin Burns told King that if alcohol and marijuana had such an effect that it caused him to behave in such a manner he should not touch the substances again.

Describing the rape of a vulnerable 14-year-old girl as "a violent, degrading, disgusting incident", Justice Burns sentenced King to seven and a half years' jail but declared the 529 days pre-sentence custody as time served and ordered he be eligible to apply for release on parole as of May 4 next year.