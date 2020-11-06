Menu
A man has been ordered to serve two months in jail after possessing and distributing child exploitation material.
Man jailed after using messaging app to send child porn

Geordi Offord
6th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
A COURT has heard how a man used a messaging app to share child exploitation material.

Bradley Amadeus Bessant-Probert, 26, yesterday pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to one count of possessing child exploitation material and another count of distributing child exploitation material.

The court heard on December 17 in 2018 Bessant-Probert uploaded two images using messaging app Kik.

Police later searched Bessant-Probert's home where they found 12 images and eight videos of child exploitation material.

The court heard Bessant-Probert initially tried to "down play" his criminality before accepting responsibility.

Crown prosecutor Carla Ahern told the court while Bessant-Probert's early plea was in his favour, at the time he committed the offence he was subject to probation and a suspended sentence.

Ms Ahern said the material depicted children as young as five-years-old and older.

She said recent amendments to the law meant Bessant-Probert must serve a term of imprisonment unless there were exceptional circumstances.

Bessant-Probert's barrister Callan Cassidy told the court his client's offending was an "isolated occasion" and that there was no commerciality involved.

Mr Cassidy said the images and videos were "very few in number" compared to other cases that go before the court.

He said Bessant-Probert co-operated with police and made admissions.

Mr Cassidy said his client was remorseful and had insight to his offending.

The court heard Bessant-Probert had been subject to "regular physical abuse" as a child and that he was working on abstaining from using ice.

Judge Dennis Lynch took into account Bessant-Probert's plea of guilty and his co-operation with police.

Judge Lynch also took into account Bessant-Probert was subject to a probation order and suspended sentence at the time of the offending.

Judge Lynch said he was "not satisfied" there were any exceptional circumstances that existed for time in custody not to be warranted.

Bessant-Probert was sentenced to six months imprisonment to be suspended after serving two months for 18 months.

His suspended sentence was also activated was given immediate parole.

