Man jailed after ‘The Hobbit sword stabbing’

A MAN who stabbed another man in the chest with a metre-long movie memorabilia sword from The Hobbit will spend the next year behind bars.

Brisbane District Court Judge Bernard Porter told Brock Adrian Manning his victim could have died, but for the quick actions of a trainee nurse who heard his cries for help.

Judge Porter was sentencing Manning, who pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on a Tingalpa man, 43, who was attacked after going to Manning's home in October last year.

Crown prosecutor Bruce Mumford said Manning and the victim had met only once before the assault, but the victim had known Manning's fiance, Roxanne.

Mr Mumford said while the victim and Roxanne had never been in a romantic relationship, they were friends who had once exchanged "love letters'' while both were in custody.

The victim went to see Manning, about noon on October 18, last year, after he heard Roxanne telling a friend that Manning had assaulted her, dragging her on a dog leash.

He told Manning he should not be violent towards his fiance, Mr Mumford said.

Manning said to him: "What, do you think I'm a weak dog?''

Mr Mumford said the victim said Manning then went "flying'' up the hallway, quickly returning with a metre-long sword.

He said it was a piece of movie memorabilia from The Hobbit movie.

Mr Mumford said Manning stabbed the victim in the left side of his chest, through the screen door.

The victim staggered down the patio stairs, clutching his chest and calling for help.

Mr Mumford said a witness saw Manning holding the large sword straight out in a threatening manner towards the wounded man.

A nearby nursing student, who heard the man's cries for help, administered first aid until an ambulance arrived.

Judge Porter said at no point did the victim threaten Manning, who made full admissions about the stabbing.

The victim had a 10 centimetre wound to a major muscle and damage to an artery and if he had been left untreated it could have resulted in his death, the judge said.

He also suffered ongoing psychological and physical problems.

Judge Porter said Manning, who was on parole at the time, had a seven-page criminal history, but no previous history of violent offences.

The father-of-two and stepfather to another child was sentenced to five years in jail, suspended after 12 months, for an operational period of five years.

The 77 days he had already spent in custody were declared time already served.