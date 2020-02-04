Menu
JAILED: Timothy Little, 22, pleaded guilty to a charge of grievous bodily harm.
Man jailed after striking woman in the face with star picket

Geordi Offord
Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
4th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
“YOU left her gurgling in the gutter in her own blood”.

Those were the words of Judge Leanne Clare when she was sentencing Timothy Little in Bundaberg District Court.

Little, 22, pleaded guilty to an act of grievous bodily harm against a woman known to him and his partner.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook told the court just days after being released from custody for robbery and had been in custody since March 2019 serving the remainder of his sentence.

Mr Cook told the court Little had used a star picket to strike the woman in the face after she arrived at his partner’s house asking her for money she owed.

Mr Cook told the court as a result of the incident, the woman sustained facial fractures.

When police arrived, Little told officers he had “a real problem with anger management”.

Defence barrister Callan Cassidy said his client was worried the woman was going to enter the house at the time of the offence.

Mr Cassidy said at the time, Little had hoped to turn his life around by distancing himself from negative influences.

He said his client also suffered some extra curial punishment after having the star picket held to his neck and receiving minor injuries from being punched and kicked after being dragged out of his brother’s home following the offence.

Before sentencing, Little’s mother appealed for Judge Leanne Clare to show some compassion.

“When he’s with family he’s a different boy,” she said.

Judge Clare took into account the seriousness of the offence and described it as “brutal”.

“You turned your anger on someone you thought called the police,” she said.

“You took the star picket over your shoulder and hit her once in the face … that violence was sickening, you could have killed her.”

Little was sentenced to four years and six months imprisonment which must be served cumulatively on the term he was currently serving for robbery.

He will be eligible for parole on November 20.

