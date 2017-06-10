Man jailed after putting hands around girlfriend's neck

BEHIND BARS: The man will have to serve three months before he's eligible for parole.

A BARGARA man will spend three months in jail after he aggressively pulled his girlfriend from a car and put his hands around her neck.

In another incident on the same day police allege the 30-year-old man threatened to kill the woman.

The man pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to two counts of contravening domestic violence orders on April 6. A charge of choking, strangulation or suffocation was withdrawn by police.

Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Grant Klaassen said police were called to a unit complex at 6.15pm and found a woman in one unit and the man in another.

Officers were told the man wanted a set of car keys but that the woman would not give them to him.

Sgt Klaassen said it was reported he threatened to kill her and was heard saying he would kill himself while he held a broken piece of window glass.

"They both denied it and Queensland Ambulance Service assessed a cut on his fingers,” he said.

"The informant heard him threaten to kill her several times.”

Sgt Klaassen said that when police returned to the units that night the woman told them she was sick of what was happening, and the man told officers "he stuffed up”.

"She says that after police left she decided to leave and was putting a child seat into a car when she felt hands around her neck and was pulled from the vehicle and thrown on to the ground,” Sgt Klaassen said.

"She says he had done it before. She was visibly scared and upset and police could see red marks on the side of her neck.”

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy said the man began using marijuana at the age of 13, although he had dabbled in heavier drugs.

"He says the argument with her was over his cannabis use,” Mr Maloy said.

"He instructs he was drug affected at the time. He has no excuse for his behaviour,” he said.

"He realises it causes him significant problems and he feels 100% better while in custody.

"It's his first time in custody (53 days) and (it has) been an eye-opener. He's gained a great deal of insight.”

Mr Maloy said the man had been working on a car that day and pulled his partner very forcibly from it as he had concerns for her because of an oil issue.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said he put his hands around her neck to prevent her driving off and when she was on the ground continued to hold her down with his hands on her neck.

"The court must communicate that any sort of of domestic violence and use of actual physical violence will attract jail periods,” she said.

The man was sentenced to 12 months jail and will be released on parole after serving three months. He will be supervised by corrective services for 18 months.