THESE are the last moments of Dallas Holland's life.

Members of the 34-year-old's grieving family sobbed as they watched the footage, above, in the District Court today before the driver who killed him was sentenced to three years in jail.

His fiancée, Tina Morley, said it was important to the family that they see his last moments, which were captured on the dash cam of a fellow truckie.

Within minutes of that truckie driving past, Mr Holland was hit by another truck, driven by Scott David Madill.

Ms Morley said she wished Madill had the courage to look at the footage in court.

"That was my husband's last moments," she said.

"We could still sit there and look at that.

"He could have at least looked at us and said he was sorry."

Scott David Madill, 47, will serve six months of the sentence before it is suspended after he pleaded guilty in the District Court today to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and leaving the scene.

The court was told he had received almost 20 speeding tickets over more than 20 years - including one ticket nine months after the tragedy - but had no relevant criminal convictions.

He was driving his truck on the Gateway Motorway on January 10 last year when he drove past Mr Holland, whose own truck was parked in an emergency lane.

Crown prosecutor Michael Lehane said Mr Holland, 34, from Lowmead, was on the roadside checking the load of mining machine tyres on his truck near the Scrubby Creek crossing when Madill's vehicle sideswiped him and his body was thrown 13 metres.

Emergency services at the scene of the Gateway Motorway incident in which Dallas Holland was killed last January. Picture: Queensland Police Service

He died at the scene.

But Madill did not stop, and has maintained while he was not speeding or distracted, he did not see Mr Holland or his truck that day.

The court was told he returned to his work depot, where he told his manager upon seeing the damage to his truck that he thought he hit something and "panicked".

When a colleague said there had been a fatality on the Gateway Motorway, Madill voluntarily went to police.

The court was read an emotional victim impact statement from Mr Holland's partner.

"Each day for us is like ripping our hearts out day after day," she wrote.

"All we have is memories and photos ... you killed a whole entire family that day."

Dallas Holland was killed when hit by a truck on the Gateway Motorway early last year.

Madill's barrister said it was a moment of inattention, lasting about four seconds, that resulted in the tragedy and the father of seven thought about it every day since.

He said Madill still did not remember seeing Mr Holland's truck.

Judge Greg Koppenol repeatedly expressed disbelief that Madill, a truck driver of 27 years, did not see the other truck.

"You should have seen the parked truck," he said to Madill.

"As a driver of a heavy vehicle, you have heavy responsibility to keep a proper look out.

"And by keeping a proper look out, you would have seen the parked truck."

The judge said the conclusion should be that he was "inattentive" at the time, although the cause was unknown.

Judge Koppenol said there was no evidence of drugs, alcohol or tiredness and it would be an "incredibly callous" act for him to leave the scene if he knew he hit Mr Holland.

Dallas Holland’s partner, Tina Morley, and his mother Julie Reid outside the District Court in Brisbane today. Picture: Liam Kidston

"The loss of a human being, a much loved and respected young man of only 34, is an awful thing to have occurred," he said.

Madill was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Outside court, Ms Morley said they were supposed to be married in October last year.

"The void is just unbelievable. Not only have I lost my husband, the kids have lost someone they looked up to and their dad," she said.

His mother, Julie Reid, said he was a beautiful son and country boy.

"He loved trucks, country music and a drink and a lot of fun," she said.

She revealed Mr Holland's grandfather, also a truckie, died in similar circumstances some years ago.

Ms Reid said a "decent truckie" would have stopped.

"He didn't see Dallas's body. No, another man saw Dallas's body," she said.

"Not him, he didn't see what he did."

The pair said no sentence would ease their pain, but they did not feel justice had been done.