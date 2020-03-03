Man jailed after attempted car theft

A MAN will remain behind bars after DNA results connected him to an attempted car theft.

Mark Frederick Conway pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence and attempted unlawful use of a vehicle in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court how on April 23, 2018 Conway went to a unit block on Barolin St and entered one of the units through an unlocked back door.

Once inside, Conway took the key for a car that belonged to a man who was a guest at the unit.

The man was in the bathroom when he heard Conway leaving the unit and went out to investigate.

Conway used the key to unlock the man’s Holden Commodore.

The man saw Conway sitting in his car and intervened to stop him from stealing the car.

He pulled Conway from the car and restrained him on the ground.

Conway was able to break free and ran from the scene on foot leaving a hat, sunglasses and thongs.

Police went to the unit and took the items for forensic testing.

Sen Const Bland told the court Conway denied any knowledge or involvement in the incident but DNA testing linked Conway to the items.

The court heard the owner of the unit and the owner of the vehicle were not known to Conway.

Conway’s lawyer Gavin James told the court his client’s plea came at the first available opportunity on the basis of the DNA results.

Mr James told the court Conway was currently serving a term of imprisonment for another offence and would be eligible for parole in July.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Conway’s plea of guilty.

Mr Moloney said it was a serious offence to break into someone’s house when there was someone home.

“Offences where people break into homes are serious enough, they’re even more serious when someone is home and confronts the offender, it’s a recipe for disaster,” he said.

Mr Moloney said with Conway’s history and nature of the offence, imprisonment was the only appropriate sentence.

He ordered Conway to serve 18 months in prison. He will be eligible for parole on July 30.