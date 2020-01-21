Menu
Andrew Delvis Bale. Photo: Contributed.
Crime

Man instructed to give up alcohol

Rhylea Millar
21st Jan 2020 5:00 AM
A BUNDABERG Magistrate has suggested a man “give up wine for another 23 years” after he was fined and charged with public nuisance.

Andrew Delvis Bale appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to the charge.

Police were called to a disturbance on Christmas Day at about 12.10am and stopped the car on the intersection of McConville St and Targo St.

It was there they found Bale (pictured inset) was yelling and pointing at them.

The court heard he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time, unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech.

Bale then told police someone had hit him, demanded they do something about it, swore at them and repeatedly refused to follow their directions and return to his unit.

Senior Constable Bland told the court police were forced to place him in the back of their car when he began acting aggressively.

The defendant began kicking the inside of the police vehicle and continued to disobey orders when he was later transported to the Bundaberg watch house.

Magistrate Andrew Maloney said police gave Bale multiple chances to calm down.

Bale said he was drinking alcohol on the night, for the first time in three years and wine for the first time in 23 years.

Mr Maloney said he recommended Bale stay away from alcohol completely and issued him with a $350 fine.

