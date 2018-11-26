Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man injured in workplace accident

26th Nov 2018 3:06 PM

A MAN could lose his arm after a serious workplace accident at Biggera Waters this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the workplace on Harbourside Ct about 2pm to reports a worker had a limb caught in a machine.

On arrival they found a man with his arm stuck in a machine.

Crews worked for about half an hour to free his arm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man was in a stable condition, but has serious injuries to his arm.

He has not yet been transported to hospital.

biggera waters editors picks gold coast workplace accident

Top Stories

    'Significant impact': More residents urged to evacuate

    'Significant impact': More residents urged to evacuate

    Breaking The severe bushfire is now affecting the township of Deepwater.

    Council investigating worm found in drinking water

    premium_icon Council investigating worm found in drinking water

    Environment Incident being looked into by council

    Military planes spotted flying over Bundy

    premium_icon Military planes spotted flying over Bundy

    News Did you see the planes fly over Bundy? Here's why they're here

    Local Partners