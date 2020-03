INJURED: A man was taken to Ipswich Hospital after a quad bike incident last night.

A MAN in his 30s has been hospitalised after he was involved in an accident on a property in Lockyer Waters last night.

The man was taken to the Ipswich Hospital with serious leg injuries at 7.20pm, following a quad bike incident on a private property.

Queensland Ambulance Service told the Gatton Star the patient was in a stable condition.