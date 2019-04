MOTORBIKE CRASH: A man was injured in a motorbike crash in Walkervale last night.

PARAMEDICS were called to a motorbike crash at Walkervale last night.

A man sustained injuries to both a shoulder and an arm in the accident which happened on Hurst St.

He was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.