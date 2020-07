QAS arrived at the scene and the patient was later transported to hospital.

PARAMEDICS have responded to single vehicle crash.

One male patient sustained a leg injury during the crash, which occurred last night about 9.15pm.

QAS arrived at the scene on the Bruce Highway, at Apple Tree Creek.

The patient aged in his 40s was later transported to Childers Hospital in a stable condition.