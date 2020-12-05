Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was injured when the machinery rolled on a private property, 34km north west of Mackay, at 10.49am.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was injured when the machinery rolled on a private property, 34km north west of Mackay, at 10.49am.
Rural

Man injured in excavator rollover north west of Mackay

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
5th Dec 2020 11:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN is in hospital after being involved in an excavator rollover at Mt Jukes.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was injured when the machinery rolled on a private property, 34km north west of Mackay, at 10.49am.

She said the man, believed to be the driver, avoided being caught underneath the excavator but did sustain a shoulder injury.

"I don't think there was any entrapment," she said.

It is unknown how large the excavator was.

She said the man was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

 

More Stories

mackay mackay base hospital mackay crash mackay rural mt jukes qas. queensland ambulance service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Markets put local creators in spotlight

        Premium Content GALLERY: Markets put local creators in spotlight

        News From earrings to embroidery, there was something for everyone at the Emerging Young Creators Markets.

        Scorcher to top 47C before massive 16C temp drop

        Premium Content Scorcher to top 47C before massive 16C temp drop

        Weather Queensland to receive cool change following heatwave

        ‘Not a prophet’: Farmer’s propose rates motion to council

        Premium Content ‘Not a prophet’: Farmer’s propose rates motion to council

        News BRC CEO says mayor didn’t foresee Covid as group continues to apply pressure over...