A MAN is being treated by paramedics after his car rolled over in Agnes Water this morning.

Emergency services were called to Round Hill Rd around 9.37am.

A police media spokeswoman said there were no entrapments.

The man is being treated for minor injuries.

Emergency crews remain on scene.