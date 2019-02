The incident occurred on the New England Hwy in Nobby.

A MAN has a fractured ankle after his vehicle collided with a tree overnight.

The man, in his 40s, was driving on Gordon St in Gayndah at 8.44pm when his vehicle left the road and hit the tree.

Paramedics attended the incident where they assessed the man before taking him to Gayndah Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed the man had fractured his ankle during the incident and no other vehicle was involved.