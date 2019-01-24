Menu
Emergency services at the scene at Lennox Head, where a tree has fallen on a man.
Breaking

BREAKING: Tree falls on man near popular beach

Liana Turner
by
24th Jan 2019 2:02 PM

UPDATE 3.50pm: A MAN in his mid 60s has lacerations to his neck and possible concussion after a tree fell on him at Pacific Parade, Lennox Head this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene, but the patient was assessed and transferred to Lismore Base Hospital by road ambulance.

 

Original story: A MAN has been injured after a tree fell on him at Lennox Head.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the scene at Pacific Parade shortly after 2.30pm.

She said a tree had fallen onto a male, who was believed to have been initially trapped.

Emergency services at the scene at Lennox Head, where a tree has fallen on a man.
She said the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter had been tasked to the scene, along with three ambulances.

One ambulance is on scene.

More details to come.

Lismore Northern Star

