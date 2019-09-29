Menu
RESCUE: A man has suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder after a surf accident in the Town of Seventeen Seventy.
News

Man injured after surf accident

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Sep 2019 9:59 AM
A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after he injured his shoulder in a surf accident on Saturday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to Surf Club Ave, between Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy, at 10.51am.

He said the man had been body surfing and suffered injuries to his shoulder.

Lifeguards treated him at the scene for a suspected dislocated shoulder before he was handed to paramedics.

Queensland surf lifesavers said the suspected injury happened after a shore dump.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

