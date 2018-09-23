Menu
Dirt road lined with pine trees in Byfield. Photo: Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin
News

Man injured after motorbike collides into cow

Shayla Bulloch
by
23rd Sep 2018 9:30 AM
UPDATE 10.30am: RSPCA have been notified and are on the way to an incident on the Capricorn Coast where a motorbike collided with a cow this morning.

Paramedics transported the injured man to Rockhampton Hospital this morning with some back pain.

The owners of the cow are also at the scene of the crash.

BREAKING: PARAMEDICS rushed to the scene of a motorbike crash this morning where a bike reportedly crashed into a cow.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Old Byfield Rd around 9.20am on Sunday to reports a man was injured after his motorbike hit a cow.

The 67-year-old was complaining of back pain after the incident that occurred just before Cobraball Rd.

Injuries to the cow are unknown.

More to come.

