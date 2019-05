BUNDABERG NORTH: A 28-year-old man has been hospitalised after a crash yesterday afternoon.

A 28-YEAR-OLD man has been injured after a four wheel drive versus motorbike crash in Bundaberg North yesterday.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Fairymead Rd at 5.10pm where the man had sustained head injuries and a fractured leg.

The four wheel drive was not on scene when paramedics arrived.

The 28-year-old was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.