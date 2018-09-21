Man in the ginger beer mural revealed

A FORMER council worker had his face go viral after a randomly organised photo shoot led to mass distribution.

Jason Caruana was working on the side of the road one day, about 23 years ago, when he was approached by the late famed Bundy photographer Ray Peek.

"He said he was doing a promotional piece for the brewery with the ginger beer and asked me if I wanted to take some photos," Mr Caruana recalls.

"So I went to his studio and he took some photos, and he paid me $50 for my time and I didn't really think much of it."

Mr Caruana said the photographer had also made images of a few different gentlemen and suspected nothing had come of his photo shoot, when one day he received a phone call.

"Someone saw it on the building and told me about it," he said.

THE NEXT GENERATION: Jason and Jerome Caruana poses in front of the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks mural in Bargara Road. Twenty-three years ago Jason Caruana appeared in a Bundaberg Brewed Drinks advertisement. Mike Knott

"I didn't know it was going to be used at all. It ended up being on all their posters throughout all the shops in town, and my niece in Brisbane even told me she saw it on the side of a bus one day. So that's my claim to fame."

The Bundaberg father said he would be devastated if the company decided to paint over the mural during their current renovations.

All of his kids have grown up with their father painted on the side of the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks factory and it's become quite a sentimental piece for the family.

"All my kids like it and they always have a bit of a laugh whenever they see dad as they pass the building," he said.

"Even when they're on the school bus they like to point out their dad.

"I do like it so I don't mind at all and I even still have one of the posters at home that was advertised for a few years through the shops."

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks celebrates its 50th birthday today and will unveil its newly renovated, interactive barrel attraction towards the end of the year.