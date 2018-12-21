Menu
Two motorcycle riders have been taken to Bundaberg Hospital from separate crashes.
Two motorcycle riders have been taken to Bundaberg Hospital from separate crashes. Bev Lacey
Man in serious condition following motorcycle crash

A MOTORCYCLE crash has left a man in a serious condition with suspected chest and neck injuries.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics attended the scene on Rosedale Rd, Moorland about 8.45pm yesterday where the man, in his 20s, was later transported to Bundaberg Hospital.

A QAS spokeswoman said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The incident was one of two motorcycle crashes overnight - another man, also in his 20s, was hospitalised this morning from Bundaberg South with suspected leg injuries.

The spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a home address where it was reported the man had crashed his bike on Wyper St at 4.25am.

The man was in a stable condition

The incidents comes just days after Bundaberg Police warned the community of increased patrols over the holiday period.

Bundaberg Road Policing Unit officer-in-charge Sergeant Johnathan Sitkiewicz said motorists should be aware of speed limits and driving under influence, as well as ensuring drivers were alert and vehicles were serviced properly.

