Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man suffered multiple wounds to his upper body.
A man suffered multiple wounds to his upper body. dimid_86
News

Man in serious condition after stabbing north of Mackay

Tara Miko
4th Dec 2019 8:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in a serious condition in hospital with multiple stab wounds to his upper body after an incident north of Mackay.

The 48-year-old man suffered serious wounds to his head, chest and back after an alleged assault with a knife at a Seaforth caravan park about 3.25am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics reported the man was in a serious but stable condition when he was transported to Mackay Base Hospital from the Palm Ave property.

A Mackay Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman confirmed the 48 year old was admitted to the hospital and remains in a stable condition. 

A Redcliffe man, 45, is assisting police with investigations.

More Stories

mackay mackay base hospital mackay crime seaforth
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundaberg food bowl snubbed from drought relief fund

        premium_icon Bundaberg food bowl snubbed from drought relief fund

        News A BUREAUCRATIC technicality overlooks Bundaberg’s importance to the agricultural sector.

        Victories of local MPs in 2019

        premium_icon Victories of local MPs in 2019

        News LEGISLATIVE changes to the disability parking scheme is the political highlight of...

        Woodgate fire contained but crews keeping an eye out

        Woodgate fire contained but crews keeping an eye out

        News Crews monitoring situation

        • 4th Dec 2019 9:41 AM
        UPDATE: Police searching for driver after Childers Rd crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Police searching for driver after Childers Rd crash

        News Paramedics on scene of a traffic crash in Kensington

        • 4th Dec 2019 9:39 AM