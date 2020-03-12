Menu
A man stabbed in Palmerston overnight — allegedly by a woman he knew — remains in a serious condition in hospital
Crime

Man in serious condition after NT stabbing

by WILL ZWAR
12th Mar 2020 6:57 AM
A MAN stabbed in Palmerston overnight - allegedly by a woman he knew - remains in a serious condition at hospital.

NT Police Northern Watch Commander Siiri Tennosaar said the woman was taken into custody after the stabbing which happened on Wednesday night.

"A 28-year-old female has been arrested in relation to a stabbing that occurred in Gray overnight," she said.

"Police were called to a disturbance at a residence in Emery Ave at around 9.40pm and found a 29-year-old male with a stab wound to his chest."

The man was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital.

"The male was transported to hospital where he remains in a serious condition," Cdr Tennosaar said.

"The female is likely to be interviewed later today. The parties are known to each other."

crime nt nt crime stabbing

