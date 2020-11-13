Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is in a serious condition after a shipping container fire at Glenwood last night.
A man is in a serious condition after a shipping container fire at Glenwood last night.
News

Man ‘in serious condition’ after overnight Glenwood fire

JOSH PRESTON
13th Nov 2020 6:55 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN is in a serious condition in a Brisbane hospital after suffering severe burns in a shipping container fire at Glenwood last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to an undisclosed scene after the incident occurred around 10.30pm.

From there they transported a male patient in his 50s to Gympie Hospital, where his condition was listed as serious.

He was suffering from limb and airway burns, and was subsequently flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for further treatment.

It's unclear at this stage how the shipping container fire started, or exactly where it occurred.

More to come.

emergency services glenwood gympie fires gympie news gympie region royal brisbane and women's hospital severe burns
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile

        SNAKES ALIVE! Catcher tells of scaly encounters in Bundy

        Premium Content SNAKES ALIVE! Catcher tells of scaly encounters in Bundy

        News JOSH Sharma started catching snakes as a kid, now, it’s his job.

        Violent sex offender sentenced to indefinite custody

        Premium Content Violent sex offender sentenced to indefinite custody

        Crime Man with a history of rape, wilful exposure and assaults

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites