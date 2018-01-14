Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man in serious condition after crash

RESCUE MISSION: A man was airlifted to hospital after coming off his trail bike yesterday afternoon.
RESCUE MISSION: A man was airlifted to hospital after coming off his trail bike yesterday afternoon. Contributed
Carolyn Booth
by

THE Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to a trail bike accident on a property outside of Bundaberg.　

The 52-year-old man came off his trail bike yesterday afternoon west of Miriam Vale while travelling about 60 km/h and was thrown approximately 10m.

He was treated at the scene on a property at Mount Tom by Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics and the aeromedical crew before the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted him to Bundaberg Hospital.　

The Sunshine Coast based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter then transferred the man to a Brisbane hospital for further treatment.　

He was transferred in a serious but stable condition with spinal injuries.

Bundaberg News Mail
Two-car crash at Alloway

Two-car crash at Alloway

EMERGENCY services have treated one person for minor injuries after two cars collided on Goodwood Rd.

Motorbike rider in horror head-on crash

HORROR CRASH: A 23-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist has suffered horrific injuries in a head-on collision with a four-wheel-drive.

Witnesses urged to seek help over confronting scene

Lifguards reopen beach after shark moves on

Sharks warning sign.

It comes just a few days after a 2m shark was seen at Kellys Beach

Mayor's son, 17, in charge of boat while over the limit

IN COURT: Mayor Jack Dempsey's son Lachlan.

Burnett fishing trip ends with court date

Local Partners