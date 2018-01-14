Man in serious condition after crash

RESCUE MISSION: A man was airlifted to hospital after coming off his trail bike yesterday afternoon.

THE Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to a trail bike accident on a property outside of Bundaberg.

The 52-year-old man came off his trail bike yesterday afternoon west of Miriam Vale while travelling about 60 km/h and was thrown approximately 10m.

He was treated at the scene on a property at Mount Tom by Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics and the aeromedical crew before the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted him to Bundaberg Hospital.

The Sunshine Coast based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter then transferred the man to a Brisbane hospital for further treatment.

He was transferred in a serious but stable condition with spinal injuries.