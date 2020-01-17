Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 35-year-old man has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition after his car rolled over. Photo: Frank Redward
A 35-year-old man has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition after his car rolled over. Photo: Frank Redward
News

Man in serious condition after car roll over

Rachel Vercoe
17th Jan 2020 6:30 AM | Updated: 10:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE driver of car involved in an accident in Bucca on the Mid North Coast has been taken to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus by ambulance in a serious but stable condition.

The 35-year-old man was extricated from his vehicle which had rolled at the Bucca Road and Wears Road turn off in Bucca.

He was treated on scene and taken to the hospital in a serious but stable condition with neck pain, abdominal trauma, cuts and abrasions.

The accident happened just before 7pm on Thursday with emergency services attending the scene.

More Stories

Show More
bucca crash police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Nude woman stuns at airport

    Nude woman stuns at airport
    • 17th Jan 2020 12:29 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man, 60s, taken to hospital after getting kicked by horse

        premium_icon Man, 60s, taken to hospital after getting kicked by horse

        News PARAMEDICS, including Critical Care, were called to Gooburrum after a man in his 60s was kicked by a horse.

        Fixture for Bundy Big Bash final to be decided tonight

        premium_icon Fixture for Bundy Big Bash final to be decided tonight

        Sport Local teams are waiting with bated breath as last round of the Aussie Bundy Big...

        Region ready for some relieving rainfall after dryspell

        premium_icon Region ready for some relieving rainfall after dryspell

        News DESPITE only recording 24mm of rain so far this month, Bundy has still had three...

        Popular restaurant and cafe business shifts focus for 2020

        premium_icon Popular restaurant and cafe business shifts focus for 2020

        News The new year has brought with it a shift of focus for Eleven Acres.