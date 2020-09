AVOCA CRASH: A man is in a serious condition with a head injury after a crash at Avoca this morning.

A MAN has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash in Avoca this morning.

Paramedics were called to a crash between a car and a bicycle on Twyford St and Kendalls Rd at 10.23am.

The man was been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious condition with a head injury.