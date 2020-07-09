Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue. FILE PHOTO
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue. FILE PHOTO
News

Man in serious condition after alleged assault

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
9th Jul 2020 8:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital overnight after an alleged assault at Tiaro left him with severe head and facial injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service media sources said paramedics were called to a scene off Van Doorn Road at 10.43pm in response to an "alleged assault".

The alleged victim, reported to be a male, was first taken to Maryborough Hospital but later airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

QAS listed his condition as serious and specified he had suffered injuries to his head and facial area.

Further details on the alleged assault are not yet known.

More to come.

alleged assault emergency services gympie news gympie region tiaro
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Bring back bustle’: Ideas to revitalise Bundy’s Bourbong St

        premium_icon ‘Bring back bustle’: Ideas to revitalise Bundy’s Bourbong St

        News A successful businesswoman and fashionista has a few tricks up her sleeve to help give her hometown of Bundaberg a boost.

        NAMED: 63 people appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court

        premium_icon NAMED: 63 people appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court

        News List of names appearing in court today

        • 9th Jul 2020 7:53 AM
        EXCLUSIVE: Sneak peek inside revamped sports hall

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Sneak peek inside revamped sports hall

        News Work set to start on a new $8.6 million three-storey secondary learning centre at...

        CARAVAN CARNAGE: Photos reveal extent of horror crash

        premium_icon CARAVAN CARNAGE: Photos reveal extent of horror crash

        News Car and caravan roll in horrific crash along the Burnett Hwy.