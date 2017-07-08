Man in serious but stable condition after single-vehicle crash

A MAN has suffered multiple fractures and chest injuries after a single-vehicle rollover.
The man, in his 20s, was airlifted by RACQ LifeFlight helicopter crew and flown to Bundaberg Hospital in serious but stable condition.
Emergency service crews helped free the passenger who had suffered head injuries and multiple fractures in the crash.
The Flight Intensive Care Paramedic along with the Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic treated the patient and stabilised him for the flight.
The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.
The crash happened about 10.30am along Woodgate Rd, Woodgate.