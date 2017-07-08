Man in serious but stable condition after single-vehicle crash

GOODWOOD CRASH: The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene and treated two patients.

A MAN has suffered multiple fractures and chest injuries after a single-vehicle rollover.

The man, in his 20s, was airlifted by RACQ LifeFlight helicopter crew and flown to Bundaberg Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Emergency service crews helped free the passenger who had suffered head injuries and multiple fractures in the crash.

GOODWOOD CRASH: The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene and treated two patients. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

The Flight Intensive Care Paramedic along with the Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic treated the patient and stabilised him for the flight.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The crash happened about 10.30am along Woodgate Rd, Woodgate.