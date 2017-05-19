22°
Man in serious condition after collapsing at Rubyanna

Jim Alouat
| 19th May 2017 3:23 PM
A man has collapsed at Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant and been taken to hospital.
A man has collapsed at Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant and been taken to hospital.

A 22-YEAR-OLD man is in Bundaberg Hospital in serious condition after collapsing at Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant.

A Workplace Health and Safety Queensland spokesman said following initial inquiries WHSQ believe the incident was not work related.

"While collapsing, the worker knocked over a one litre drum of thinners and originally there were concerns that the fumes may have been the cause," he said.

"WHSQ believes the worker may have suffered a medical episode."

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said council staff shared concern for the welfare of the worker.

"The worker involved was in the employ of contractors at the Rubyanna site and not associated with council's workforce," he said.

A QAS spokesman said the man was transported to hospital in a serious condition yesterday afternoon.

