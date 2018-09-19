Menu
ARREST: A man was arrested after a two-car crash in Maryborough today.
ARREST: A man was arrested after a two-car crash in Maryborough today.
Man in hospital assisting police after Bundaberg crime spree

Emma Reid
by
19th Sep 2018 4:30 PM

A POLICE guard has been set up outside a Maryborough hospital after an alleged wanted man was injured in a traffic crash.

The 28-year-old man is currently assisting detectives with inquiries in relation to multiple crimes in Bundaberg.

Police had appealed for public assistance to find the man in relation to a number of offences, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evade police and burglary, committed in Bundy during the weekend.

After a two-vehicle crash in Maryborough this morning, the man was transported to Maryborough Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. He remains there under police guard.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

