Man in hospital assisting police after Bundaberg crime spree

ARREST: A man was arrested after a two-car crash in Maryborough today. Boni Holmes

A POLICE guard has been set up outside a Maryborough hospital after an alleged wanted man was injured in a traffic crash.

The 28-year-old man is currently assisting detectives with inquiries in relation to multiple crimes in Bundaberg.

Police had appealed for public assistance to find the man in relation to a number of offences, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evade police and burglary, committed in Bundy during the weekend.

After a two-vehicle crash in Maryborough this morning, the man was transported to Maryborough Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. He remains there under police guard.

Investigations are continuing.

